× Dancers Help One of Their Own

DANVILLE– Dozens of kids and teens take classes at Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville. Some students, like Athena Zellers, spend a lot of time here.

“She has this personality, this spark,” Karen Gronsky said.

The 8-year-old from Northumberland is usually there five days a week.

“And she’s here for the last five years in her eight young years,” Gronsky said.

On October 1, Gronsky took her dancers on a trip to New York City.

“The picture perfect, sunny, beautiful day,” Gronsky said.

Until the ride home. Athena was in the car with her parents when they hit a divot in the road. The car flipped and went down an embankment. Athena was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

“Literally fought for her life for a few days,” Gronsky said.

Athena had a skull fracture and was put in a medically induced coma. After about a week she started to improve.

“They took her off the ventilator, she was breathing on her own,” Gronsky said.

Gronsky put a prayer chain on Facebook and had around 2,000 dance schools around the country praying for Athena. Gronsky and some of the dance moms put together a Go Fund Me page to help the family. It’s already at $14,000. The school is hosting a dance marathon next weekend to raise money.

“We’re doing a little lyrical dance for her,” Noelle Steinbauer said.

Athena’s friends are happy she’s doing better.

“I think that’s very good. Makes you happy? Yes. Are you ready to have her back in class? Yes,” Steinbauer said.

Gronsky says Athena will come home from the hospital soon.

“It’s going to be a long road, but I want to say she’s got this. She’s got this,” Gronsky said.

If you want to check out Athena’s Go Fund Me page, click here.