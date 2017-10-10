Contractor Sentenced for Theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA -- His victims wanted him to do jail time, but Luzerne County contractor Joe Sekelsky instead will be on probation for the next four years.

Sekelsky of Duryea was the subject of a Newswatch 16 investigation last year after three homeowners claimed he took money to do work he never did.

Sekelsky pleaded guilty to theft of services back in August.

On Tuesday, he told a judge that health problems kept him from completing the work.

In addition to four years probation, Sekelsky has to pay $23,000 in restitution to his victims.