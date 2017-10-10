Another Arrest, Another Suspect in Violent Scranton Robbery

SCRANTON — Another man has been arrested and a fourth suspect has been named for a violent robbery earlier this year in Scranton.

Police charged Bryan Keller on Friday with conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault for a robbery in May on Adams Avenue in Scranton.

Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and Tyran Dowdell, 30, in June after police said they followed two men leaving a bar and then assaulted and robbed them on Adams Avenue.

One victim suffered a head injury, concussion, and bruised ribs. The second victim needed stitches.

Authorities also issued a warrant for Raheim Rolling, charging him with conspiracy and other related charges.

Anyone with information on where Rolling may be should contact Scranton police at 570-348-4139.