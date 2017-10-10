14-Year-Old Boy Facing Child Rape Charges

Posted 6:58 pm, October 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:57PM, October 10, 2017

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old boy is facing child rape charges in Luzerne County.

Hanover Township police say the teen had sexual contact with several younger children over a period of several years.

After an investigation, police petitioned the teen to juvenile court on charges of rape of a child and other related offenses.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment