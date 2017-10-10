14-Year-Old Boy Facing Child Rape Charges
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old boy is facing child rape charges in Luzerne County.
Hanover Township police say the teen had sexual contact with several younger children over a period of several years.
After an investigation, police petitioned the teen to juvenile court on charges of rape of a child and other related offenses.
