Two undefeated Field Hockey programs played an instant classic on a rainy night at Klassner Field. The Lady Spartans received a first half goal from Madison Woods, but Aubrey Mytych had a second half goal to tie it and Alicia Carr's winner in OT lifted Sem to a 2-1 win.
Wyoming Valley West vs Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey
-
Lake-Lehman Field Hockey
-
Super 16: Team #7 Wyoming Valley West Spartans
-
Coaches Corner Preview 2017: Wyoming Valley West and Delaware Valley
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
Wyoming Valley Conference Media Day
-
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Williamsport
-
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #7 2017
-
Hazleton Area football preps
-
Scranton Offense Makes a Statement
-
Williamsport vs Hazleton
-
-
Scranton football
-
Students, Teachers, Staff at Wyoming Seminary Giving Back
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017