Wyoming Valley West vs Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey

Posted 11:07 pm, October 9, 2017, by

Two undefeated Field Hockey programs played an instant classic on a rainy night at Klassner Field.  The Lady Spartans received a first half goal from Madison Woods, but Aubrey Mytych had a second half goal to tie it and Alicia Carr's winner in OT lifted Sem to a 2-1 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s