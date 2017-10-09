× Texas Tech police officer killed at headquarters, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University went on lockdown Monday evening after an officer was shot and killed at police headquarters, according to university spokesman Chris Cook.

In a statement to the student-run Daily Toreador, Texas Tech officers found drugs and paraphernalia while performing a student welfare check. When they took the suspect to the station for booking, the suspect “pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head,” killing him.

People were advised to take shelter but officials lifted the lockdown after the suspected shooter was arrested after fleeing.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.

