Talkback 16: Excessive Police Force, School Threats, Gold Nice Bell

Posted 6:14 pm, October 9, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include an excessive force lawsuit against Wilkes-Barre police, threats made to a school, and a programming suggestion.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s