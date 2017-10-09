Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include an excessive force lawsuit against Wilkes-Barre police, threats made to a school, and a programming suggestion.
Talkback 16: Excessive Police Force, School Threats, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Bridal Backlash
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strikes and Proper Pronunciation
-
Talkback 16: Schools Dismissing Early, NFL Players Kneeling During Anthem
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, Heat Dismissals
-
Talkback 16: Paper Cave, Powerball, and Football Plays
-
Talkback 16: Hyping Up the Eclipse and Little League Baseball
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Fraternity Death
-
Talkback 16: Chickens, State Police Cruisers, Tracking Joe
-
-
Talkback 16: Solar Eclipse Hype and Theme Music Questions
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls