Taking A Swing: Free Event To Highlight Benefits of Boxing vs. Parkinson’s

A program Newswatch 16 This Morning first featured nearly a year ago on WNEP-TV is growing in our area. It all surrounds “Rock Steady Boxing of NEPA. ” The place in Old Forge provides people with Parkinson’s a way to use a non-contact, boxing inspired, fitness program as a way to help minimize the symptoms of the disease.

Parkinson’s is a chronic neurological disorder that causes slow movement, rigidity, and tremors that uses boxing to help people living with Parkinson’s.

“Rock Steady Boxing Northeastern Pennsylvania” continues to grow and is gearing up for a free event on Tuesday, October 10. It’s geared toward anyone with Parkinson’s for them to experience the program, ask questions, learn the health benefits and about new research in our area.

Recently, students at Misericordia University’s Physical Therapy program studied how high intensity exercise, such as boxing, benefits people with Parkinson’s. According to associate professor Maureen Pascal, the research found “people with Parkinson’s who participated in the program had almost the same walking speed and reaction time, if not slightly better, than people the same age without the disease.”

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Boxing Vs. Parkinson’s

WHERE: Rock Steady Boxing of NEPA. 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge.

WHY: Learn about the program and empower people with Parkinson’s to help them fight back against it.

COST: Event is Free. Mention “WNEP” for a free assessment and a free week of classes within a seven day period.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 10, at 6 p.m.

CONTACT: Kathy can be reached at 570-817-4307 or email her at RSBoxingNEPA@gmail.com.

If you can’t make the free event, you can contact Kathy Reap to get involved. Appointments are required because classes are confidential. Before clients start, Kathy does an individual assessment to determine a person’s baseline of abilities and appropriate class placement.

BACKGROUND:

Kathy Reap started Rock Steady Boxing of NEPA in August 2016. Kathy has been a physical therapist for 30 years. Her husband John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a year and a half ago which was her inspiration to start the gym.

Rock Steady Boxing works with people of all ages, men and women, at any stage of their Parkinson’s disease. You can see more of the first Newswatch 16 This Morning at this link.

Rock Steady Boxing Northeast PA is part of a national program headquartered in Indianapolis.