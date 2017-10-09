Shoppers Take Advantage of Columbus Day Deals at Home Improvement Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- People were taking advantage of a day off, warmer weather, and Columbus Day deals on home improvement products at Lowe’s in Wilkes-Barre Township on Monday.

Although it rained for most of the day, the past few weeks have given people in Luzerne County some beautiful weather.

Raluca Toea and a friend got started on a fencing project at her house.

“I figure since it's raining and we can't really work outside, at least get all the supplies back to the house. Once it's actually nice, we can just get up, start working, and get everything in,” Toea said.

The home improvement store had Columbus Day discounts on light bulbs, Halloween decorations, and up to 30 percent off on appliances.

“I'm actually in the process of moving so while I'm here I want to see what deals they have and if we can get any appliances or any of the decorations we'll take advantage of that,” Toea said.

Robert Meier of Wilkes-Barre used the day off as a mailman to catch up on a chore around the house.

“I have to change the locks on the doors because they're so old I'm not sure I'm going to make it in or not,” Meier joked.

If you're like a lot of people and didn't have Columbus Day off, you can always go shopping online, find what you want, and pick it up in stores.

“It speeds up the pick up versus having it shipped to your house in a couple of days so you can shop at home, sit on your sofa, pick out your stuff and come in and pick it up,” Store manager Martin Anstett said.

If you’d like to get in on some of the Columbus Day bargains, Lowe’s will be open until 10 p.m.