MONROE COUNTY — A wreck involving two tractor-trailers is tying up traffic in Monroe County.

It happened Monday afternoon on Route 33 south near Saylorsburg.

The southbound lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

UPDATE: Crash on PA 33 southbound between I-80 East/To US 209 North and US 209 Bus/Snydersville. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) October 9, 2017

There is no word on injuries or how long it will take to clear the wreck.

Check traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.