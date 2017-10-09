Drivers Stuck After Rig Crash Closes Route 33 For Hours in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- An overturned traffic trailer had traffic closed for hours on Route 33 in Hamilton Township Monday afternoon.

"I'm about to head that way anyway because I have to go to work on 80. I'm just getting out, about to head to work and I'm just now hearing about this now,” said Trevor Dewitt of Stroudsburg.

State police spent hours on scene.

Route 33 southbound was closed leaving some truckers trapped. Route 33 northbound was down to one lane for more than four hours.

Drivers were detoured onto Interstate 80 and Route 209 to avoid the area, leading to lots of congestion.

"It's not a good thing. Yeah, with the traffic and the congestion in this area with so much construction going on and with the holiday weekend with Columbus Day here, yeah, it's not a good thing," said Michelle Sanford of Stroudsburg.

Finally, the rig was removed, the scene cleared and Route 33 was reopened, but it took quite a while for the back-ups to clear.

"It's always a mess. Everyone gets off the thruway, and comes through town and that bottlenecks everything in town,” said Mike Altemose of Stroudsburg.

State police continue to investigate why the rig overturned in the first place.