Remembering Teen Boy Killed on Bicycle

SHENANDOAH -- 13-year-old Scott Ort of Shenandoah was hit by a car while riding his bike last week. He later died at a hospital in the Lehigh Valley. Monday night, family and friends remembered him as the sweetest boy in the whole world.

"The people that got to have his eyes, they can see, and his kidneys," said Scott's mother, Ivey Ort.

Friends and family say he was the kind of boy who would do anything for anyone. Now, Scott's mother says that statement couldn't be more true.

"I know he's happy. He's happy. He gets to help other kids live," Ort said.

The family donated all of Scott's organs and his eyes, something his favorite teacher says they just learned about in class.

"That was one of the lessons we talked about the week prior. We talked about organ donations, so that was something he wanted to do," Stacy Krupiwski, Scott's teacher at Shenandoah Valley Junior Senior High School said.

The teen died last week after crashing his bike into a car at the intersection of South Gilbert and West Centre Streets in Shenandoah. The memorial at the scene of the crash continues to grow each day. On Monday night, family members, friends, classmates and teachers came out to remember Scott at his visitation and scripture service.

"He was a best friend to all of us. Everyone loved him no matter what. He was just nice to everyone," Scott's friend, Alexis Staller, said.

They also came to send a message.

"To make sure your children know safety precautions when it comes to being on bicycles our out in public alone," Scott's cousin, Heather Phillips, said.

"Please drive through our town carefully, and make sure when you see a child you will be able to stop," Shirley Shala of Shenandoah added.

Family members and classmates have been holding a bake sale the past week to help Scott's mother with hospital and funeral costs. They will have another bake sale at this Friday night's football game. They also plan to host a Chinese auction to celebrate Scott's life on November 18.