Register Online to Vote in November

Posted 1:43 pm, October 9, 2017, by , Updated at 01:59PM, October 9, 2017

Tuesday is the last day that residents in Pennsylvania can register to vote for the general election coming up in just a few weeks.

State leaders say over the last few years they’ve made it more convenient and accessible for residents to do so.

You can click here to register online through the state’s website.

Also, if you are unsure if you are already registered to vote, you can check your registration status at that link as well or by contacting your county board of elections.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

