Police: Mother Left Baby Home Alone While She Went Shopping

DUNMORE — A mother is facing child endangerment charges in Lackawanna County.

Police say Karen Robbins, 35, of Dunmore, left a 4-month-old baby alone Saturday for an hour and a half while she went shopping.

At first, Robbins told police her friend was watching the child. Officers say she later admitted leaving the baby home alone.

Robbins has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.