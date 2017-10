× Over 88,000 Honor Tom Petty by Singing ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at Florida Game

GAINESVILLE, FL. – Tom Petty’s hometown provided quite the tribute Saturday afternoon during Florida’s football game against LSU.

In between the third and forth quarters, the entire crowd belted out Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” off his first solo album Full Moon Fever.

Petty died Monday at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest.