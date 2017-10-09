Man Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- A man is dead after he was hit by a truck in Carbon County.

Police say John Marcikonis Jr., 42, of Nesquehoning, was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday night on Route 442 near Lehighton.

According to officers, Marcikonis was walking in the traffic lane when he was struck.

Police said the driver stopped and no charges have been filed.

