Man Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- A man is dead after he was hit by a truck in Carbon County.
Police say John Marcikonis Jr., 42, of Nesquehoning, was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday night on Route 442 near Lehighton.
According to officers, Marcikonis was walking in the traffic lane when he was struck.
Police said the driver stopped and no charges have been filed.
40.817728 -75.729895
2 comments
Darnell
Where’s the outrage?
warningfakenews
This is the kind of detail one might get from a post it note or by hearing the police scanner. Real in-depth stuff!