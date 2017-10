Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Flying debris from a roof briefly knocked out power to a shopping mall and a restaurant in Luzerne County on Monday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say pieces of a shed's roof blew off and hit a power source which knocked off power to the mall and Grotto Pizza.

PPL quickly restored power to the mall, however it took a bit longer to get the power back on to Grotto Pizza.