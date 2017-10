Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- The removal of the dilapidated Coxton Railroad Bridge in Luzerne County is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The crumbling span crosses the Susquehanna River, between Exeter and Duryea.

Neighbors say the bridge is an eyesore and a threat to area homes and businesses.

A federal block grant will fund the $800,000 demolition project which is expected to last about a month.