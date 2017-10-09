In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens takes us to 1996 and a place near Lake Silkworth that was really quite beautiful on a windy day. Mike introduces us to a lumberjack with quite a unique hobby.
A Garden of Windmills
-
Sharing Stories of the War: Back Down the Pennsylvania Road
-
A Trip Back in Time at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
A Maker of Puppets
-
A Rainy Day Back Down The Pennsylania Road
-
A Merry Go Round Ride Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Little League Sights and Sounds in 1985
-
Remembering Ricketts Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Summer’s End
-
Jimmy Stewart Museum
-
A Flight in a B-17
-
-
Little League Honors a Hero
-
Tobacco Spitting Competition
-
A History of the Agnes Flood