A Garden of Windmills

Posted 5:45 pm, October 9, 2017, by

In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens takes us to 1996 and a place near Lake Silkworth that was really quite beautiful on a windy day. Mike introduces us to a lumberjack with quite a unique hobby.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s