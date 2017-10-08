Too, Liuzzo Win at Steamtown Marathon

Posted 6:41 pm, October 8, 2017, by

Hillary Too of Morristown, NJ won the men's title at the Steamtown Marathon with a time of 2:23.40. Lauren Liuzzo of Acton, MA won the women's crown. She finishes in 3:09.34. Both winners were hoping for better results, but did their best given the weather.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s