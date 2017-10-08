Hillary Too of Morristown, NJ won the men's title at the Steamtown Marathon with a time of 2:23.40. Lauren Liuzzo of Acton, MA won the women's crown. She finishes in 3:09.34. Both winners were hoping for better results, but did their best given the weather.
Too, Liuzzo Win at Steamtown Marathon
