Newswatch 16’s Jim Coles Inducted into NEPA Sports Hall of Fame

SCRANTON -- Newswatch 16 Sports Director Jim Coles received a big honor Sunday as he was inducted into the Northeastern Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Coles spoke at the ceremony at the University of Scranton and touched on how he has taken great pleasure in covering local sports.

"I've had ample opportunities to cover a lot of good things, and as most you know, local sports is where it's at. The perks, sure you get to Penn State bowl games and you get to cover kind of big things," Coles said.

Coles was placed in the Hall of Fame as the Media inductee despite his golfing prowess.

Heidi Wolfsberger Peoples is another inductee who won several Steamtown Marathons.

Eight others rounded out this year's Hall of Fame class in Lackawanna County.