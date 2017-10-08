Muggy, Rainy Weather for Steamtown Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was an extremely humid day for runners taking on the Steamtown Marathon.

From start to finish, it was a wet race with rain at times and plenty of sweat--even tears--as many of the athletes persevered to conquer the marathon.

From the very start of this soggy race, runners knew the Steamtown Marathon would live up to its name with so much humidity in the air.

Once they were out of Forest City, the runners cut through the valley, 14 communities in all. There were family members staked out along the 26.2-mile route to root for their loved ones, including one group who came from the Philly area.

"We're here to support my sister running her first marathon," said Nikki Borradaile of Newtown Square. "She has been training with the Barrier Breakers for a few months, so I think she's going to do great."

These runners battled the course--and the muggy air--unusual for this time of year. There was lots of water waiting along the way and at the finish line on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

"Really muggy, don't mind the heat, really muggy. You felt it. It was OK," said Sam Kuchwara of Scranton.

Runners definitely struggled through the humidity, always with their minds on the finish line.

"It's supposed to be quite warm, expecting it to be a bit cooler, but luckily we finished early before the heavy heat comes in. Downhill mixed with those hills at the end, brutal," said Robert Olechna of Massachusetts.

Brutal, but not impossible. Rachel Sowinski of Mountain Top was greeted by friends and family. She not only qualified for the Boston Marathon, but also enjoyed the wet weather along the way.

"Very comfortable, the rain at the end was very nice. I liked it," she said.

It wasn't only the runners who took something away from the Steamtown Marathon this year. Cheering them on from the sidelines, many were inspired by something so uplifting.

"After all the tragedies we've suffered and the hurricanes, it's really great to see people out here for a positive activity," said Roxane Houser of Hughesville.

Newswatch 16 sports spoke with the winners of the marathon.