Motorcyclist Dies at Hospital Following Crash

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP — A man has died more than a week after a motorcycle wreck in Schuylkill County.

According to the coroner, Wayne Pearce, 56, of Wilkes-Barre crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on West Penn Pike near Tamaqua on September 29.

Pearce died Saturday night at the hospital.

His death has been ruled an accident.