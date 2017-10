× Man Hit by Vehicle Dies

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the Poconos.

The coroner says Ronald Gatti, 78, of Stroud Township was hit in a parking lot at Penn Estates near East Stroudsburg late Friday night.

The coroner said Gatti died at the hospital just after midnight Saturday.

Gatti’s death is still under investigation in Monroe County.