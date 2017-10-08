Columbus Statue Rededicated in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- People in Pittston gathered to rededicate the statue of Christopher Columbus that is back up after it had been knocked down.

A ceremony was held on Main Street in Pittston Sunday.

There was music, a wreath laying, and people speaking on behalf of the statue that was damaged in a car crash last winter.

The statue was originally unveiled back in 1969 and was put back up this past August.