Columbus Statue Rededicated in Pittston

PITTSTON -- People in Pittston gathered to rededicate the statue of Christopher Columbus that is back up after it had been knocked down.
A ceremony was held on Main Street in Pittston Sunday.
There was music, a wreath laying, and people speaking on behalf of the statue that was damaged in a car crash last winter.
The statue was originally unveiled back in 1969 and was put back up this past August.
warningfakenews
Antifa didn’t get this one yet, huh?
magicmikexxsm
Fresh target for Antifa tomorrow….