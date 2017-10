Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A chili and soup taste off was held in Honesdale Sunday. It's part of the weekend's Harvest and Heritage Days festivities.

There were four chilis and two soups in the competition.

Judges picked the VFW combat chili and Himalayan Institute's tortilla soup as the best, while MB's Shear Expressions won best presentation.

Newswatch 16's Jim Hamill was one of the judges at the chili taste off in Wayne County.