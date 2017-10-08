Benefit for Forest City Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOX TOWNSHIP -- The rain cleared up just in time for people to raise money for victims of a fire in Susquehanna County.

Ark Fest was in full swing Sunday at Creekside Grove near Lenox. People danced to some live music while enjoying food, vendors, and even basket raffles.

A fire sparked back in August on Main Street in Forest City, damaging three buildings.

This benefit was held to help the victims of that fire get back on their feet.

"I really just love helping people, and the more I can do for these people, the more that I can feel good about myself, that I gave as much as I could to them," said Angel Kropiewnicki, president and founder of Ark Helps.