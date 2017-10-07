Woman Honored After Saving Crash Victim’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP -- A woman sprang into action when she came across a burning car, downed power lines, and a trapped driver in Wayne County. Now, she's being called a hero.

Crews who responded to the crash along Route 590 on Wednesday say if it wasn't for Amanda Stout's heroics, the driver would have died. They now say that driver is expected to fully recover.

For saving the driver's life, Commonwealth Health EMS gave Stout a coin and certificate of appreciation Friday night at the Lakeville Fire Company.

"She told me she couldn't move. I told her it's a life or death situation. I gave her a 1-2-3 count. She lunged her body. I pulled her on me and moved her on the ground," Stout explained.

Officials said the crash victim is recovering in the hospital thanks to the quick actions of Stout in Wayne County.