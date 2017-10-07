Walking to End Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- People raising money for a cure for Alzheimer's turned out in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Hundreds packed PNC Field in Moosic for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

For many who have a loved one battling Alzheimer's, the event held extra meaning.

"I lost my mother about a year ago to Alzheimer's. It's very important for me. I feel like I'm giving back, and it's nice to be with other people that are experiencing the similar horror of the disease," said Sharon Biehner of Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman emceed the event, telling the crowd that people here in Lackawanna County raised $120,000 toward a cure.