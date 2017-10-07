Record Crowd for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was the biggest turnout to date for WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run 5K and All Abilities Walk in Scranton.

More than 400 people ran in Saturday morning's 5K. It started and finished at the stadium at the Scranton High School.

WNEP's Ryan's Run benefits kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.

Following the 5K, came the most memorable part of the morning: the all-abilities walk.

Many patients helped by Allied work all year to accomplish a lap or more around the track.

"The vibe is unexplainable. It's amazing what it means for all new moms and fathers out there just to embrace it, embrace every inch and every mile that your child can do," said Mary Beth Czyzycki of Swoyersville, whose son receives therapy at Allied Services.

If you didn't make the event, you can still support the cause championed by Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey by going to wnep.com/ryansrun.

The final amount raised from this year's campaign will be announced next month.