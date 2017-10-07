Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
BLOOMSBURG — Prison officials in Columbia County confirm a person of interest in a woman’s death in Northumberland County was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning.
Robert Thurner was taken to the Columbia County Prison Friday night on an unrelated charge.
His girlfriend, 38-year-old Penny Mansfield, was found dead in her backyard in Mount Carmel. Her body was discovered under an open second-floor window.
Prison officials say they gave Thurner CPR around 10:30 a.m., and he was then taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on Thurner’s condition at this time.
The incident is under investigation by Bloomsburg police and prison administration.
