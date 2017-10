Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It's the end of an era for classical music in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic held its final performance Saturday night in Scranton.

The last concert comes after financial troubles over the years.

It was a packed house at the People's Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College for the final show.

WNEP-TV has been a proud sponsor of the Philharmonic over the years, and we wish the musicians all the best.