Mother Facing Child Endangerment Charges

SCRANTON -- A mother faces child endangerment charges after police in Scranton say she failed to take her infant daughter to the hospital after the girl was badly burned.

Investigators say Jasmin Rodgers, 21, of Scranton was bathing the 4-month-old girl when she accidentally turned on the hot water.

The infant suffered second- and third-degree burns to her stomach, groin area, and thighs.

Police say Rodgers didn't take the baby to a hospital for two weeks because she was afraid Children and Youth would take her away.