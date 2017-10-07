× In Your Neighborhood

Haunted Lantern Tours

Haunted Lantern Tours are offered at Eckley Miner’s Village. It’s an hour tour full of scary stories, but you must beware as creatures lurk in the darkness! Bring a flashlight or purchase a lantern from the museum. Haunted Lantern Tours are at Eckley Miner’s Village in Weatherly on Friday & Saturday, Oct. 20 & 21 each evening 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children.

Historic Ghost Walks of PA

Historic Ghost Walks of Pennsylvania are offered in Susquehanna County. It’s tales of ghosts and hauntings from our area and around Pennsylvania. Come join the scary night-time candlelight tour at the Old Mill Village Museum, Route 848, in New Milford on Friday & Saturday, Oct 20 & 21 each evening 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Enjoy cider, hot chocolate and donuts at the end of the tour. Admission is $5 for ages 6 years and up; under age 6 years are admitted free. Reservations are required for parties of ten or more. Please call Christina or Tim at 570-434-3353.