SCRANTON -- The Lackawanna College men's and women's basketball teams hosted a Hype 4 Hoops event on Saturday.

People had a chance to meet the teams and enter to win a pair of Under Armor Steph Curry sneakers.

The event also included a corn hole contest, mini basketball hoops, and even free food.

The night was capped off by a dunk contest judged by Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride.