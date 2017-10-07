Gearing up for Steamtown Marathon

SCRANTON -- Runners picked up their gear on Saturday ahead of the Steamtown Marathon.

About 1,500 runners are expected to turn out for the annual event.

The race expo was held Saturday at Scranton High School, where runners could pick up their race packets and even shop for clothes and supplies.

For some, it will be their first marathon.

"I'm excited. Just trying to pace myself, not go out too fast and just keep moving forward and get to the end," said Candice Dutko of Mountain Top.

The Steamtown Marathon kicks off at 8 a.m. Sunday at Forest City High School in Susquehanna County.

