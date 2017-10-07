Cranberry Manor Upside Down Peach Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visit Cranberry Manor Bed and Breakfast in East Stroudsburg where the innkeeper, Sharon Anderson shows us how to prepare an amazing Upside Down Peach Pancake.

RECIPE: Many of our guests have enjoyed this easy to make upside down pancake and there are many variations you can do with this recipe like peaches with cinnamon sugar or fresh pineapple, pears etc... It even makes a great dessert! I really wish I had this recipe when my kids were growing up. I spent so much time over a griddle making pancakes for our kids and trying to keep up with them till I was exhausted. There were five kids...

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Serves: 6

Cook Time: 60 Minutes

Directions:

For Pancake Batter:

2 Cups Jiffy Mix Baking Mix

1 ¼ Cups Milk

1 Egg

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, mix 2 Cups Jiffy mix, 1 1/4 Cup milk and 1 egg together. Add in 1 Teaspoon of vanilla extract and stir in thoroughly. Batter may be slightly lumpy which is fine do not over mix. As batter sits it will get fluffy.

For Pancake:

1 – 15oz can of sliced peaches (May use fresh peaches if available or thawed frozen).

3 Tablespoons of Butter or Margarine

½ Cup Light Brown Sugar

1/3 Cup of 100% Maple Syrup (if substituting you can use Ms. Butterworths if you are on a budget)

3 Tablespoons of Cinnamon Sugar (You can mix 3 Tablespoons of white sugar with 1 Teaspoon Cinnamon).

Melt 3 Tablespoons of Butter in 9” pie plate in the microwave for 30 - 60 seconds. Coat edges and bottom of pie plate thoroughly with the melted butter. Place ½ Cup of the Brown Sugar in the pie plate and add 1/4 Cup of syrup. Using a fork mix the Brown sugar and Syrup together and spread evenly across bottom of the pie plate into a paste. If it seems to dry add a little more syrup.

Drain peaches well. Slice peaches in half lengthwise and place them around the pie plate in one outer circle and one inner circle on top of the brown sugar and maple syrup.

Sprinkle the peaches with 3 Tablespoons of cinnamon sugar.

Next carefully top peaches with pancake batter.

Place into the preheated oven on a baking pan to prevent splatters in the oven.

Bake for about 1 hour or until the top of the pancake is golden brown. Remove from oven and run a knife around the edges of the pie plate to loosen the pie before allowing to cool. Important let it rest 10 minutes before flipping. If you don't let it cool you will have a runny mess.

Again before flipping run knife around edge of pie plate again. To flip, place a baking pan over the top of the pie plate. Carefully hold top and bottom pan tightly flip the pancake over. Use a knife to lift edge of pie plate and carefully remove the pie plate. Cut the pancake into number of slices needed pending number of people for breakfast and move to serving plates.

Top with a drizzle with pancake syrup, sprinkle with powdered sugar, and then top with blueberries and serve. We serve with a side of scrambled eggs and sausages.