FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP -- More than a month after a vehicle hit a family in Luzerne County, an event was held to help them get back on their feet.

The Herbst family was badly hurt when a car ran into them while they were on a walk not far from their home in Mountain Top.

The community organized a fundraiser at Christ United Methodist Church on Saturday with food, music, and animals.

All donations went toward the family's recovery expenses.