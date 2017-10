Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- It was all things apple in Wayne County Saturday as the Central United Methodist Church hosted Applefest in Honesdale.

There were all kinds of treats where the main ingredient was apple, of course.

Newswatch 16's Jim Hamill had the pleasure of judging the apple baking contest along with two other judges.

Mrs. Mackle was awarded first prize for her apple cake.

Applefest helps the Methodist Church in its mission projects.