Two Hurt When Car Slams into Wall in Wyoming County

FALLS TOWNSHIP – Two people were taken to the hospital after their car slammed into a stone wall in Wyoming County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 92 and Falls Road in Falls Township.

Authorities said the car was speeding when it slammed into the wall and a male and female inside were badly hurt. Their names were not released.

Police have not said what led up to the wreck.