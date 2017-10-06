× Tourists Fall in Love with Everything Luzerne County has to Offer in Autumn

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — Although the weather has been warmer all week, fall fun is already underway in places all over our viewing area. It’s one of the most popular times to visit Luzerne County.

Some of the leaves at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township have already started changing color.

Photographer Lois Christman wants to capture it all before it’s too late.

“You can’t miss the leaves, the water, the crisp air, the wildlife here. You can’t beat it,” Christman said.

That’s all music to the ears of Janet Hall, executive director of the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau. It has just released a brochure full of ideas for fall fun. The pamphlet directs tourists throughout the county and beyond.

“The Steamtown Railroad Museum there’s some great fall train rides there. Jim Thorpe is another one where they can stay here and hub and spoke out to other areas,” Hall said.

October is one of the most popular months for tourists to stop by.

With scenic hikes and craft breweries like Susquehanna Brewing Company, tourism officials said more millennials are checking in.

“It all comes down to the local brew movement. People are more interested in where their food and products come from than they were 20, 10, 15 years ago,” co-founder of Susquehanna Brewing Company Fred Maier said.

Maier said young people are also drawn in because of craft brewing apps on their phones.

“People’s phones just literally go off. They ‘bing’ like they’re so close to a brewery. We get a lot of transient customers. You can count the license plates on the weekend,” Maier said.

The brochure is packed with ideas for residents and visitors of all ages, encouraging them to experience historic sites and the great outdoors.

“It’s just effervescent. Makes me full of energy,” Christman said.

If you’re someone who prefers a hard copy of the brochure you can come on down to the visitor bureau’s building on Public Square and grab one.

If it’s easier for you to look at it online, click here.