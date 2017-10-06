Teachers Train in Active-Shooter Scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- Teachers got a glimpse of what it's like to be in a dangerous situation with a gunman inside the school.

Teachers were the students on Friday at an active-shooter demonstration at the Lake Lehman High School. Many of them were taking notes and pictures so they can remember what to do.

Experts showed them that one of the best ways to protect themselves is to build a barricade. Using whatever is available to them, teachers need to stockpile chairs and tables and then wrap them together with cords and belts to strengthen it.

Police also showed teachers how to take a gunman down. Someone needs to take the weapon away and then a group of people needs to get the shooter to the ground. Once the gunman is down and without a weapon, they can't do much to hurt anyone.