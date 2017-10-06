Teachers Train in Active-Shooter Scenarios

Posted 12:12 pm, October 6, 2017, by

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- Teachers got a glimpse of what it's like to be in a dangerous situation with a gunman inside the school.

Teachers were the students on Friday at an active-shooter demonstration at the Lake Lehman High School. Many of them were taking notes and pictures so they can remember what to do.

Experts showed them that one of the best ways to protect themselves is to build a barricade. Using whatever is available to them, teachers need to stockpile chairs and tables and then wrap them together with cords and belts to strengthen it.

Police also showed teachers how to take a gunman down. Someone needs to take the weapon away and then a group of people needs to get the shooter to the ground. Once the gunman is down and without a weapon, they can't do much to hurt anyone.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s