Tamaqua vs Lehighton
-
Blue Mountain vs Tamaqua
-
Mahanoy Area vs Tamaqua
-
Tamaqua vs Pottsville
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
Lehighton vs Schuylkill Haven
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Lehighton vs North Schuylkill
-
-
Schuylkill Haven vs Tamaqua
-
Lehighton football preps
-
Coaches Corner: Tamaqua Area and North Schuylkill