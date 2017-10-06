LIVE High School Football Scores

Talkback 16: Our Gold Nice Bell

Posted 6:18 pm, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, October 6, 2017

After a week of serious calls on Talkback 16, we end with some light-hearted comments about wardrobes and of course, our gold nice bell. Ding!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

