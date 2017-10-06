After a week of serious calls on Talkback 16, we end with some light-hearted comments about wardrobes and of course, our gold nice bell. Ding!
Talkback 16: Our Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Ending DACA, Gas Prices, ‘Gold Nice’ Bell
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Some Love For Our Morning Crew
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
-
Talkback 16: Worldwide Attention for Our Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers on Trial and Thanks to Vets
-
Talkback 16: Covering Severe Weather
-
Talkback 16: Solar Eclipse Hype and Theme Music Questions
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver and HBO’s ‘Bigger and Badder’ Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Puerto Rico Recovery, Picketing Parents
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening