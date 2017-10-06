× Swimming Outdoors in October

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — It’s not a sight you normally see here in Pennsylvania in October — people splashing around poolside, soaking up the sun.

But it’s exactly what people were doing at Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono on this warm October day.

“We had the opportunity to come up. So we took the ride, watched the foliage, and I love the water so here I am still enjoying some summer,” said Bonnie McDaniels, Swoyersville.

Managers at the resort tell Newswatch 16, as long as the temperature is above 65 degrees, the outdoor pools will remain open.

With temperatures nearing 80 degrees this Columbus Day weekend, these pools will be open for business.

“We keep our outdoor pools open as long as we possibly can. This year, I hope we go all the way into Thanksgiving and open them up every single weekend,” said Don Pleau, Kalahari General Manager.

With the rainy summer we had this year, you can bet people here are not complaining about the extra warm weather. In fact, some hope it sticks around for quite a while.

Bonnie McDaniels from Swoyersville says she doesn’t mind the less than fall-like weather, especially when she has a place to cool off.

“I can’t ask for anything more. We just closed our pool maybe two weeks ago because it was so nice. Now I get some extra time in the pool so I am really enjoying this,” said McDaniels.

The group from Lehigh Valley wasn’t expecting to be splashing around outside.

“Yeah, I was surprised that the outdoor was open. I didn’t think it was going to open this weekend, it’s kind of exciting and my family wanted to see it,” said Rebecca Szarawarski, Coopersburg.

