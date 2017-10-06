× Suspicious Death Investigation in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious death in Northumberland County.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Friday to a home on West Second Street in Mount Carmel for reports of a cardiac arrest. Police found a woman dead in the yard of the home.

Investigators said there is evidence to indicate the death was not from natural causes and are calling it suspicious.

Developing story, check back for updates.