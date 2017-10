× Route 125 Closed in Schuylkill County Following Road Collapse

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP — Route 125 in Schuylkill County is closed Friday night following a road collapse.

Officials tell WNEP the road collapse, which happened just before 9 p.m., affected both lanes and shoulders of the road.

Route 125 is closed between Donaldson and Good Springs.

PennDOT is working to fix the collapse.

The road is closed until further notice in Schuylkill County.