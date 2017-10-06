× Resurgence In Downtown Scranton Just In Time For First Friday Events

Some might just call it the “rebirth of a city block.” The 300 block of Penn Avenue in Scranton has undergone renovations over the past year.

Scranton businessman and developer Art Russo has taken several once empty and rundown buildings and helped bring them back to life with new businesses.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the new places to shop, eat and unwind including The Giving Tree which offers a unique form of "float therapy."

Ryan also spotlighted some of the "First Friday Scranton" activities on tap as well for today, October 6, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

"First Friday Scranton" features all sorts of family friendly events when businesses spotlight various artwork, music and food. Click here for a map of First Friday Scranton to see what's on tap for today.

For other details surrounding "First Friday Scranton, " head here. WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of this family friendly event.