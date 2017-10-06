× Philharmonic Finale Set for Saturday

SCRANTON — After Saturday’s final performance, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic are hoping to go through a brief intermission. This is sad news for music lovers as they see the number of people who enjoy classical music dwindle.

It may seem bleak for the Philharmonic right now but organizers are hoping to come back strong and soon.

After announcing they would be canceling the rest of the upcoming season, organizers with the Philharmonic say they are working very hard to bring classical music back in a big way.

Their only and final performance of this season will be this weekend at Lackawanna College.

“We are anticipating a soldout crowd because everyone loves the music of John Williams and we’re going to celebrate Maestro Lawrence Loh’s last concert with us,” said executive director Nancy Sanderson.

The Philharmonic says it is canceling it’s 2017-2018 season to restructure its operations for a more financially sustainable model.

In the meantime, the Philharmonic says they’ll be busy playing music throughout our area.

“A series of seven chamber concerts,” said Sanderson. “These chamber concerts are sponsored by PNC and they will be in venues throughout Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.”

The news of the Philharmonic shutting down is bad news for Main Street Music on Main Avenue in Scranton.

Jack Mead has been in the music business for over 11 years and says he’s seen a decline in classical music.

“Everybody went to hear the Philharmonic and people that played violin, this and that, were in there and now it’s all gone for them,” said Mead.

Sanderson hopes music lovers won’t have to wait long for the Philharmonic to come back.

“We fully expect by the 18-19 season, we will be back on our feet with a full orchestra of music.”

The last concert is scheduled at Lackawanna College Saturday evening and there are still tickets available.