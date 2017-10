× Not Guilty Verdicts in Monroe County Beating

STROUDSBURG — The verdict is not guilty at an attempted homicide trial in Monroe County.

The jury acquitted two men of a brutal beating Friday afternoon.

Police claimed Dy’shawn Mack of Stroudsburg and Malik Clark punched and kicked Frankie Lomuscio at a party in East Stroudsburg in July of 2014.

But a jury in Monroe County decided that both defendants are not guilty on all counts.